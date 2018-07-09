Find out what tips Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter got from brother Shahid Kapoor

After making an impressive debut in Iranian filmmaker and Oscar nominee Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter is all set to spread his magic with his forthcoming film, Dhadak. A remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak also stars Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Recently, in an interview with DNA, Ishaan Khatter revealed some tips he got from his brother Shahid Kapoor after signing Dhadak. He said, “He had seen Sairat and liked it. He told me it’s a good film to do and that I was at the right age with the right dynamics to do the movie. More than that he felt I would be in good hands with Karan and Shashank empowering the film. He advised me to do my research in the language and be well-rehearsed before starting the movie. He wanted me to get that ravani and ease in the language.”

Well, Shahid Kapoor has always been supportive towards his siblings. Hence, Ishaan is blessed to have a brother like him. Dhadak is all set to release on July 20, 2018.