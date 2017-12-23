Find out what is TV celeb means gifts from secret Santa and their wishlist

Christmas means gifts from secret Santas . Our telly actors talk about their secret Santas and what they want from them this year!

Ssharad Malhotraa – My mother has been my secret Santa. She has always given me what I wanted. I require her time as a gift and I am wishing that she comes this Christmas to spend a wwek with me. There can’t be a better Santa than a mother who is selfless and always wants to see me happy.

Vahbbiz Dorabajee – Well, the secret Santa in my life has always been my mother and I think she will continue to be for my life. She is a very thoughtful person and all her gifts are so thoughtful as well, just like her. When we were kids, we used to believe in Santa, it was our mother who always used to make it special for us. Even today anything we need, it’s always my mother, who helps out. So she is my secret Santa.

Vivian Dsena – I think my secret Santa is my mother. She always supported me and guided me in my life and still she is my support system. She helped me through my struggles in life. She is a very positive person and keeps me motivated. This year I want her to cook special Rajasthani food for me.

Rohit Purohit – Well, my father is my secret Santa in my life. He is someone who has always encouraged me to follow my heart. It wasn’t easy for me to come to Bombay for my career but my father was the driving force. This year I want a car.

Sneha Wagh – I don’t have a secret Santa. I would like to visit some fairy tale town, if it’s possible. I wish Santa could fulfill that.

Rashami Desai – My family has been my secret Santa all my life. My mother used to gift me the things I wanted like a box of chocolates, earrings of my choice or new pencil box. It always used to make me very happy. I am expecting nothing this year, only good wishes. But a nice designer bag would be welcome.

Suhani Dhanki – I’m a daddy’s girl and my father has been my Secret Santa, always coming to my rescue! Since I moved away after marriage, I’d like a nice dinner date with my daddy this year as my secret santa present!

Sourabh Raaj Jain – I have many secret santas, not one. I may not have met them ever or even know their names. These are my fans, who on a daily basis make me feel good and bring a smile to my face. This time I would like to give gift to all of them lots of my best wishes and immense love.

Santa wishlist

It’s time for jingle bells to ring as Santa Claus is coming soon! Our telly actors tell us what they want from Santa this year and their memories of Christmas.

Karan Wahi: Well, like every year, this year has been great too. I am grateful. So I would rather not ask anything from Santa but be someones Santa instead, It’s a thing I do every Xmas and Diwali. I gift people who can’t afford the luxuries that we can. Christmas since childhood has been this way. Giving anything from sweets to clothing, has been something I have been doing since I was young. I call it spread a smile.

Sachin Parikh: I will ask good health for me and my family for this coming year. And also good work, which people expect from me. So I want this wish to be fulfilled for all my loved ones. That’s what I want from Santa. I am going to celebrate Christmas with my family and friends in a house party.

Sheeba: I would like health and happiness for my family. Christmas in our home is big because my husband’s birthday is on 25th. We have all day brunches on his birthday. My best Xmas was a white Xmas which we had in New York. When we woke up on Xmas day, the entire city had turned an ethereal white- blanketed in the softest whitest snow.

Samiksha Bhatnagar: I love this hilarious dialogue from Golmaal Again and I truly believe in it “On Christmas, Everyone says: Santa aayega .. Santa aayega .. But, deep in our hearts we all know .. GHANTA aayega !!!” If I am not shooting on Christmas, then I prefer to celebrate it with my family and close friends. The most memorable Christmas, when I was a kid and my father gifted me bicycle as a surprise gift.

Sshrey Pareek: It’s a big wish, one of the biggest for me and I’m gonna ask for it for sure. I want my parents to be with me. I want them to live with me from this Christmas. I miss them a lot and I’m going to celebrate the festival with friends and family. I will try to decorate my home and arrange a nice dinner for friends and family. I will also buy small gifts flr everyone and will keep a sock, for Santa to put his gift in. I will keep a wish list in it and that wish list will be a secret. I have never celebrated Christmas before but I wanted to this year. My most memorable Christmas was when I wanted to get a Christmas tree. As I am from Jaipur, we couldn’t find it easily but fortunately I got one. But it was too expensive so I asked my parents about it, they said no, so I couldn’t get it. Then I bought another tree and put it on the terrace, hiding it from my parents. I called my friends and we had biscuits and cake together. We had fun and I miss that day.

Jasmin Bhasin: I want Santa to send me loads and loads of happiness and peace in life. I want him to send me success this year, as last year wasn’t great for me. On Christmas, I usually go to the church to pray. My fondest memory is from my childhood when my grandfather used to take me to a place where Santa Claus used to come and used to give gift to kids. No one would want to take us there as there used to be a long line but my grandfather would take us. I felt the happiest meeting Santa and getting my gift.

Vivian Dsena: I want nothing from Santa Claus. I will go to Church like every year. I love to eat plum cake, so will surely eat that. My fondest memories are from Ujjain where I used to go to Church every year with family. Chritsmas gives lot of positive vibes and also paves way for a happy new year.

Ssharad Malhotraa: I want Santa Clause to gift me a vacation to Maldives. I need a break and want to chill. Fondest memories of the festival are from Kolkata, where I used to go to church and eat cakes. In Mumbai, I love to go to Mount Mary church.