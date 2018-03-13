Find out the secret behind Indian-American model Padma Lakshmi’s age-defying beauty!

Washington D.C.: Indian-American star Padma Lakshmi is commendable for maintaining her flawless skin, even at the age of 47. But, is the age-defying beauty chasing everlasting youth through cosmetic procedures? This is one question that often arises in her fans’ minds, who are always in awe of her beauty. However, Life & Style magazine reached out to plastic surgery experts who put all the speculations to rest.

“She has a couple of creases on her forehead, so probably no Botox. Her cheeks look to be about the same. The only thing that I see is possibly a little filler in the lips, although simply applying lipstick in a particular way can make the lips looks a little bigger,” Dr. Andrew Miller, who has never treated Lakshmi, told the magazine.

So, what is it that keeps her fit and healthy? It is her strict diet full of healthy options, reveals Padma Lakshmi, who has been hosting ‘Top Chef’ since over a decade. “I’m at my skinniest right now because I finished filming the show for a few months. I have clothes from a size four to a size fourteen, from when I was pregnant, and go up a size,” Lakshmi said, as reported by People magazine.

“No one is looking at your tag. It’s better that it fits you well – everyone tries to squeeze in one size of jeans, it just makes you look like a sausage.” She continued, “But beyond that to get the weight off it’s really hard, there are no tricks, it’s just eating healthy. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t eat fried food. I don’t eat red meat. I don’t eat any dairy, except low-fat cottage cheese and non-fat yogurt. I don’t eat sweets. Oh, and I don’t eat flour.”