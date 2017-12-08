Find out! Baahubali Prabhas has a secret crush on this Bollywood actress

Mumbai: After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a sensation overnight. His female fans sent him marriage proposals. Also, it was reported that Baahubali lead actors Anushka Shetty and Prabhas would tie the knot soon. But, Prabhas bashed the false reports and now the star himself has revealed that he has a secret crush on this actress.

Yes you heard right, the Baahubali actor has a crush on Bollywood actress Ranveena Tondon, “I am a big a fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna – Elo ji sanam, I saw that song I was like wow!” he has said.

A source revealed that to leading daily, “In fact, the actors and makers of Bahubali are close friends and part of a group in Hyderabad and whenever they are in Mumbai they visit Anil and Raveena.”

“When the producer and Rana Daggubati first met Anil, they told him about Prabhas being a mad fan of Raveena. When Prabhas visited Anil and Raveena for dinner last time, he clicked selfies with the gorgeous actress,” the source adds.

On the professional front, Prabhas is busy in shooting with actor Sharaddha Kapoor for Saaho. After wrapping the Hyderabad schedule, the Saaho team is gearing up for the shooting of a high-octane action sequence in the UAE in the coming days.

The film helmed by Sujeeth directorial will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.