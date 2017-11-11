Finally! Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ to release on this date of August 2018
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor starrer “Batti Gul Meter Chalu“, which addresses the issue of electricity bills, will hit the theatres on August 31, 2018. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced jointly by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment, the film is a light-hearted social drama.
“With TSeries we celebrate Janamasthami with Batti Gul Meter Chalu… this Shahid Kapoor starrer, directed by Shree Narayan Singh to release on 31st Aug 2018,” tweeted the official twitter handle of KriArj Entertainment.
The makers of the film had earlier released a teaser of the film, which is expected to go on floors soon.