Finally! Salman Khan reveals why he is still not married

One of the most debated topics in the film industry is Salman Khan’s marriage. The actor, who turned 52 in December, has been linked to many actresses in the past. Though the actor has never accepted any of his relationships publicly, he is currently linked to Romanian TV host Iulia Vantur.

Salman Khan, who is often asked about marriage, recently quipped that marriages have become expensive and complicated. At a Global Summit event on Thursday, he talked about how he does not encourage people who come asking for money for their children’s marriages. “Marriage has become such a big thing. You spend lakhs and lakhs and crores of money in getting somebody married. I can’t afford.

That’s the reason I am a single man,” said the actor. Well, it seems like Salman Khan is enjoying his bachelor status. While the actor does not admit being in a relationship, he is often seen with Iulia Vantur. She often accompanies him to their house parties and gatherings.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping Bangkok schedule of Race 3. Directed by Remo D’souza, Race 3 consists of an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018. Salman Khan’s second instalment of 2014 hit Kick titled Kick 2 will hit the screens on Christmas 2019.