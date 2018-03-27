Finally! Rohit Shetty found a villain for ‘Simmba’; check out who he is?

After many speculations, Rohit Shetty finally found a villain for his upcoming film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Any guesses, who is he? Well, reportedly, Rohit Shetty has roped muscular Sonu Sood to play an antagonist in Simmba.

About working with Rohit Shetty, Sonu told leading tabloid, “I am a huge Rohit Shetty fan. When actors come to the industry they want to do certain kind of roles. He makes them look like characters who inspire people from smaller towns to become actors. I am really looking forward to this collaboration.”

Further, he gave a brief about a look of his character. He said, “We are still working on my look. Rohit bhai and I will make sure that it is one of the most talked about screen avatars of the year.”

Earlier, there were reports that actor R Madhavan and Abhishek Bachchan were approached for the film, but somehow they couldn’t sign the film for their respective reasons. Simmba is loosely based on the Telugu film, Temper. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan as a leading lady of the film. Simmba is all set to release on December 28, 2018.