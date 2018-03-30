Final script draft of ‘Bharat’ locked, says director Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script draft of the upcoming Salman Khan starrer has been locked.

Zafar, who previously directed Salman in “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, tweeted a photo of a sunset on Thursday.

“God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of ‘Bharat’ the film… End phase of writing holiday,” Zafar captioned the image.

God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film…. end phase of writing holiday 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EJxRrmOds0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018



“Bharat” is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.

It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.