Films like ‘Haraamkhor’ keep actor within me alive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has reportedly charged nothing but taken a token amount of one rupee for his latest release “Haraamkhor”, says that such films keep the actor in him alive. “It is very important for me to keep the actor alive within me. It should not go away from you.

Sometimes, when you have come with the connection with acting, it gets neglected among all the glamour and glitter. With films like ‘Haraamkhor’ I keep alive the actor within me,” Nawazuddin said at a press conference.

Talking about the difference he sees between a commercial and an art film, Nawazuddin said that he sees no difference as an actor and that it does not matter to him. “As an actor there is no difference to me. When I was in NSD (National School of Drama), we used to do musical plays, farce, realistic plays and many things. It doesn’t matter whether a film is commercial or non-commercial to an actor.

“It is a task which is given by the director and I have to do that. I only concentrate on that. I am not bothered about how much the film will earn at the box office or whether it will be successful. I am an actor and I focus on my acting,” the “Raman Raghav 2.0” actor said. The 42-year-old will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Raees”, in which he is essaying a tough cop. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the action crime drama is releasing on January 25.