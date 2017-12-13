Filmmaker Roman Polanski investigated over molesting 10-year-old girl

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Roman Polanski is being investigated for new allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child in 1975.

While the statute of limitations has long expired, through this investigation, law enforcement officials may be able to use any evidence they collect to help prosecute other cases, reports pagesix.com.

Authorities are now probing the case because Los Angeles detectives “will always take a report from any victim and then determine if the case is within the statute of limitations,” police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

Polanski, 84, has been a fugitive since he fled to France in 1978 on the eve of sentencing in an unrelated case for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He splits his time between France, his native Poland and Switzerland.