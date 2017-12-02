Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Deepika, Jacqueline bag honours; check out red carpet pictures and winners list
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 witnessed a lot of Bollywood stars at their best on the red carpet. Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards acknowledges the most stylish B-town celebs. From Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone to Ankita Lokhande, many graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event.
Check out the pictures from the red carpet:
Here also check out the winners list:
‘Emerging Face of Fashion’: Bhumi Pedneka
Best Dressed (Female) award: Alia Bhatt
Best Dressed (Male) award: Varun Dhawan
Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award: Jacqueline Fernandez
Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award: Ayushmann Khurrana
Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy: Sonakshi Sinha
Most Stylish Designer award: Manish Malhotra
Style and Substance Icon award: Karan Johar
Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award: Sonam Kapoor
Most Stylish (Male) award: Shahid Kapoor
Future of fashion (Female) award: Kriti Sanon
Future of fashion (Male) award: Sushant Singh Rajput
Trailblazer Of The Year award: Katrina Kaif
Trendsetter Of The Year award: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female): Sridevi
The Timeless Glamour and Style Icon: Amitabh Bachchan
Most Glamorous Star (Male) award: Hritihik Roshan
Most Glamorous Star (Female) award: Deepika Padukone