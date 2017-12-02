Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Deepika, Jacqueline bag honours; check out red carpet pictures and winners list

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 witnessed a lot of Bollywood stars at their best on the red carpet. Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards acknowledges the most stylish B-town celebs. From Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone to Ankita Lokhande, many graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event.

Check out the pictures from the red carpet:

‪White had never looked so good!‬ ‪@psbhumi looks hot as hell for the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:00am PST

‪Oh so sexy!‬ ‪@_vaanikapoor_ is a sight in violet at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Pretty in pink! @vartikasinghh A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Lovely in red! @priyadarshini.96 A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

‪Red hot!‬ ‪@deepikapadukone is all set for the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:10am PST

‪Drool!‬ ‪Dapper and dishy @hrithikroshan is a sight to behold at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:00am PST

‪Queen of the world #MissWorld2017 @manushi_chhillar glitters away at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:15am PST

‪Cus one ain’t enough!‬ ‪@ayushmannk and @aparshakti_khurana quirk it up for the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:43am PST

‪Sleek and sexy @iamhumaq strikes a pose at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Here also check out the winners list:

‘Emerging Face of Fashion’: Bhumi Pedneka

Best Dressed (Female) award: Alia Bhatt

Best Dressed (Male) award: Varun Dhawan

Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award: Jacqueline Fernandez

Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award: Ayushmann Khurrana

Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy: Sonakshi Sinha

Most Stylish Designer award: Manish Malhotra

Style and Substance Icon award: Karan Johar

Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award: Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish (Male) award: Shahid Kapoor

Future of fashion (Female) award: Kriti Sanon

Future of fashion (Male) award: Sushant Singh Rajput

Trailblazer Of The Year award: Katrina Kaif

Trendsetter Of The Year award: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female): Sridevi

The Timeless Glamour and Style Icon: Amitabh Bachchan

Most Glamorous Star (Male) award: Hritihik Roshan

Most Glamorous Star (Female) award: Deepika Padukone