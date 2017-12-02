Free Press Journal
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Deepika, Jacqueline bag honours; check out red carpet pictures and winners list

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Deepika, Jacqueline bag honours; check out red carpet pictures and winners list

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 02, 2017 01:39 pm
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 witnessed a lot of Bollywood stars at their best on the red carpet. Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards acknowledges the most stylish B-town celebs. From Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone to Ankita Lokhande, many graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event.

Check out the pictures from the red carpet:

Pretty in pink! @vartikasinghh

Lovely in red! @priyadarshini.96

Here also check out the winners list:

‘Emerging Face of Fashion’: Bhumi Pedneka

Best Dressed (Female) award: Alia Bhatt

Best Dressed (Male) award: Varun Dhawan

Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award: Jacqueline Fernandez

Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award: Ayushmann Khurrana

Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy: Sonakshi Sinha

Most Stylish Designer award: Manish Malhotra

Style and Substance Icon award: Karan Johar

Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award: Sonam Kapoor

Most Stylish (Male) award: Shahid Kapoor

Future of fashion (Female) award: Kriti Sanon

Future of fashion (Male) award: Sushant Singh Rajput

Trailblazer Of The Year award: Katrina Kaif

Trendsetter Of The Year award: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female): Sridevi

The Timeless Glamour and Style Icon: Amitabh Bachchan

Most Glamorous Star (Male) award: Hritihik Roshan

Most Glamorous Star (Female) award: Deepika Padukone

