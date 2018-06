Filmfare Awards South 2018: Check out the complete winners list of South awards

Recently, 65th Jio Filmfare Awards South 2018 was held on 16th June 2018 at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in Hyderabad. Some of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry attended the event. Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran hosted the Filmfare Awards.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion turned out to be the big winner in Telugu category while, Mersal and Vikram Vedha, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Mayaanadhi, Beautiful Manasugalu turned out to be the big winners of Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada categories respectively.

Check out the full list of winners:

Filmfare Awards South 2018 – Telugu

Best Film: Baahubali 2:The Conclusion

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male : Vijay Deverakonda (Arjun Reddy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female: Sai Pallavi (Fidaa)

Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Venkatesh (Guru)

Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Ritika Singh (Guru)

Best Director: SS Rajamouli (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rana Daggubati (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Ramya Krishnan (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Best Music Album: MM Keeravani (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Hemachandra (Fidaa)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhu Priya (Fidaa)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kaikala Satyanarayana

Best Cinematography: KK Senthil (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Filmfare Awards South 2018 – Tamil

Best Film: Aramm

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram Vedha)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nayantara (Aramm)

Critics Award for Best Actor: Karthi (Theeran Adigaram Ondru) and R Madhavan (Vikram Vedha)

Best Director: Pushkar Gayathri (Vikram Vedha)

Best Debut (Male): Vasanth Ravi (Taramani)

Critics Award for Best Actress: Aditi Balan (Aruvi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Prasanna (Thiruttupayale 2)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nithya Menen (Mersal)

Best Music Album: AR Rahman (Mersal)

Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu (Vaan), (Kaatru Veliyidai)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anirudh Ravichander (Yaanji), (Vikram Vedha)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati (Vaan), (Kaatru Veliyidai)

Filmfare Awards South 2018 – Malayalam

Best Film (Popular): Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Female (Popular): Parvathy (Take Off)

Best Actor In A Leading Role – Male (Popular): Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female): Manju Warrier (Udhaharanam Sujatha)

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Tovino Thomas (Mayaanadhi)

Best Debutante (female): Aishwarya Lekshmi (Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela)

Best Debutante (male): Antony Varghese (Angamaly Diaries)

Best Director: Dileesh Pothen (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Alencier Ley (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shanthi Krishna (Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Shahbaz Aman for Mizhiyil Ninnum (Maayaanadhi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chitra for Nadavaathil (Kamboji)

Best Lyrics: Anwar Ali for Mizhiyil Ninnum (Mayaanadhi)

Best Composer: Rex Vijayan (Mayaanadhi)

Filmfare Awards South 2018 – Kannada

Best Film: Ondu Motteya Kathe

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sruthi Hariharan (Beautiful Manasugalu)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Puneeth Rajkumar (Raajakumara)

Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Dhananjaya (Allama)

Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Shraddha Srinath (Operation Alamelamma)

Best Director: Tharun Sudhir (Chowka)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): P Ravi Shankar (College Kumara)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Bhavani Prakash (Urvi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for Ondu Malebillu- (Chakravarthy)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Bhat for Appa I Love You (Chowka)

Best Lyrics: Nagendra Prasad for Appa I Love You (Chowka)

Best Music Director: Bharath BJ (Beautiful Manasugalu)