Film on sex trafficking ‘Love-Sonia’ to be screened at United Nations

New Delhi: ‘Love Sonia’, a film that delves into the global problem of human trafficking, is all set to be screened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. It will be screened on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“#LoveSonia goes to United Nations… Special screening in New York on 11 Oct 2018, the International Day of the Girl Child… This will be the first official screening of the film on US soil,” he wrote.

‘Love Sonia’ is a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade. Directed by Tabrez Noorani, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, Freida Pinto and newcomer Mrunal Thakur.

The movie has already been screened at various international film galas. It was also the opening film at the Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and was honoured with the Best Indie Film award. It was released in India on September 14.