‘Fifty Shades Freed’ teases intense ‘climax’ in new trailer

New Delhi: Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele’s whirlwind love story is drawing to a close and the first official trailer for ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ is asking us to wait for “the climax.” The sneak peek of the third and final film in the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise, which is based on E. L. James’ erotic book trilogy, gives glimpses into Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s characters’ life after saying “I do.”

Their romantic bliss includes sunbathing, swimming in the ocean and toasting to their glamorous lifestyle on a private jet. Soon, trouble disrupts the paradise, as an architect brazenly flirts with Christian in plain sight of his wife. Anastasia reminds her that Christian has finally put a ring on it. “You may call me Mrs. Grey,” she fires back.

The plot grows more sinister from there. After the couple realize they’re being stalked by Anastasia’s former boss, Jack Hyde, the clip spirals into a spree of sex, knives, wild car chases and gunfire.

The James Foley directorial will hit the theatres on February 9.