FIFA World Cup 2018 fever grips Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sister Karisma Kapoor in London

Looks like Kareena Kapoor and her Sister Karisma Kapoor are having a lot of fun in London, Kareena’s fan club posted a selfie of the actress with Karisma on Instagram. Both were seen watching the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 matches on her Instagram story, story was captioned “match fever.”

Karisma Kapoor makes a statement with red lipstick and smokey eyes while Kareena Kapoor was looking pretty in peach. Kapoor sisters have been seen in London since June as they celebrated Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday last month while Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur joined the birthday celebration. Later, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were also seen in Kapoor residence in London.

See Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor’s pictures from London:

❤❤❤❤ @therealkarismakapoor A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

Karisma Kapoor has worked in blockbusters like Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani, Biwi No.1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Last seen in a special appearance in 2013’s Bombay Talkies, Karisma reportedly features in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, scheduled for December 21.