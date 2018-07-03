FIFA 2018 World Cup Fever: Abhishek Bachchan to Kartik Aryan, Bollywood actors and their obsession with football
The FIFA fever is on and fans are going crazy worldwide for the FIFA World Cup 2018. As of now some of the popular teams like Germany, Portugal, Spain, Argentina are out of the tournament which is a big upset for the fans. Although India is not a part of the tournament, football is much-celebrated sport in the country and our Bollywood actors are no less. Actors actively support and promote football in India, some of them are:
1. Abhishek Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan is a big football fan and passionately supports Chelsea FC. He is a regular visitor of the club, can be spotted at the Stamford Bridge every opportunity he gets. And he successfully convinced father Amitabh Bachchan to join the blue army. Junior Bachchan was even presented with the club jersey from CEO, Peter Kenyon. He also owns his own football club named Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League.
2. Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir is a self-declared Barcelona and Lionel Messi fan. He has even visited the Camp Nou in 2011 when he was given a tour of the stadium and met the Barca first-team stars. He is often seen at charity football matches in Mumbai. He also co-owns a football club in ISL, named Mumbai City. Recently, post Sanju’s release he played the game with cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain.
3. Arjun Kapoor: Boney Kapoor’s son is an avid Chelsea fan and often can be found cheering for his team on Twitter. A couple of months back, he had the chance to live the dream of almost every football fan, to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, in Madrid. Also, last year he became the co-owner of FC Pune City in ISL.
4. Kartik Aaryan: Young, rising star Kartik Aaryan is an ardent football player apart from being a wonderful actor. Last year he sponsored a football centre in his hometown Gwalior and he is an active member of the All Star Football Club, which organises football matches for charity. Along with other teammates, including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and ‘Dhadak’ director Shashank Khaitan among others, he was scheduled to play a charitable football match in Singapore on April 22. However, Aaryan didn’t play the match due to injuries.
5. Aditya Roy Kapur: Aditya is passionate about football, he takes time out every weekend to play football with other celebrities. It’s been his favourite sport since childhood and now he plays the sport almost every Sunday with his friend Ranbir Kapoor at St. Andrews Ground, Bandra.
6. Dino Morea: Dino is a big football lover and never misses any opportunity to play the game. He even took part in football matches while he was in school and in college. He took the task of advocating fitness in Mumbai into his own hands, in 2014, by introducing DM Fitness Centres. He also plays football for charity as a team member of All Star Football Club.
7. Ranveer Singh: Ranveer is a passionate football fan and helps promote the Premier League to fans in India and globally. He is a lifelong supporter of Arsenal FC and closely follows Premier League action throughout the season. The Premier League is committed to supporting the development of the game at both a grassroots and elite level in India and has been running the international community programme Premier Skills there since 2007. He showed his support for Arsenal in his usual exuberant way with number “69” printed on the back of his Arsenal jersey, in 2015.
8. John Abraham: Parmaanu actor John Abraham is obsessed with football, he even captained the football team in school and college, and played ‘A’ Division football, as a pacy centre-forward. He owns an Indian Super League football team named NorthEast Untied. He also portrayed his football skills in a Bollywood film called ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal’ which got mixed reviews from the audience.