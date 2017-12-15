Ferdinand movie: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Ferdinand

Cast: (voiced by) John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, David Tennant, Jeremy Sisto, Lily Day

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Rating: * * *

From Carlos Saldanha, director of the wonderful “Rio” comes this delightful animated adaptation of a classic children’s book “The Story of Ferdinand” which is all about a bull of the same name. Hola, there is no bullshit, only the proverbial bull in the china shop. But of course. How could it not? And how could it ignore the raison d’etre of bulls in Espana? To fight with matadors but of course, which our titular four footed hero (voiced by John Cena) decidedly does not want to do. He knows what he wants and that is to sniff flowers. Make that the sweet scent of flowers. Ferdie is strong but also very gentle and kind with a heart as big as his size.

Unsurprisingly, he is bullied and called names. Comes the time, Ferdie learns death comes at the end and flees from the farm where he was raised. He finds succour on a green hill lush with flowers where he is befriended by Nina (Lily Day) All is bliss till he is abducted in order to make him fight. In his brutal confinement, Ferdie must rely on his new-found allies to escape. Beautifully animated, this kid-friendly toon underlines the need for nonviolence, compassion and friendship and addresses the conflict between tradition and personal codes. Viva!