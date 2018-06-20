Femina Miss India 2018: 8 interesting facts you should know about Anukreethy Vas

Anukreethy Vas, a Tamil Nadu college student, was crowned Femina Miss India 2018 by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on June 19 in a grand ceremony at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

The 19-year-old beat 30 contestants to bag the coveted title in front of a judges panel that included cricketers Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul and Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor and noted journalist Faye D’Souza. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Here are few unknown facts to know about Miss India 2018:

1. Anukreethy has previously been awarded the Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018.

2. She is raised by a single mother and has grown up with an idea, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.” She is fulfilling her mothers dream by pursuing BA in French to become a translator.

3. She is a great dancer, a state level athlete and loves riding bikes.

4. She wants to become a supermodel.

5. She is a fan of ace photographer, Atul Kasbekar and would love to work with him some day.

6. She completed her schooling from RSK Higher Secondary School. She is currently pursuing a BA degree in French at Loyola College.

7. She was always sure of wearing the crown. She has acting aspirations, too.

8.She wishes to enlighten the youth to pursue their dreams and help them find a purpose in life.

She will now be preparing to represent India at Miss World 2018.