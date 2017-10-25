Felt so small after being sexually harassed: Anna Faris

Washington D.C.: Hollywood actress and comedienne Anna Faris has revealed that she felt really “small” after being sexually harassed by a Hollywood director.

While talking on her podcast, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her bizarre moment with a male director and shared that she could only “giggle” when it happened, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She said, “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard.”

Adding, “And all I could do was giggle. I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird. And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

The actress also revealed that she chose to laugh it off because she did not want to be labelled as a “b***h or difficult”.

“We’re conditioned to giggle. But also, if we were to do anything else, we’d be labelled a bitch or difficult. That would be the best of circumstances. I guess what I do is I laugh. It puts everyone at ease when I feel incredibly uncomfortable. That’s the defense mode you go into.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Faris also recalled her uncomfortable on-set experience, revealing how she actually landed the role.

She noted, “I remember that same director telling my agent, who told me, that I had great legs and that was one of the reasons that I got hired. And listen, that’s a f***ing great compliment. I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don’t think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I’m hired because of these elements — not because of [talent].”

Faris’ comments come in the wake of women speaking out in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.