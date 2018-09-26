Felicity Jones’ ‘On the Basis of Sex’ to open at American Film Institute Fest

Washington D.C.: American director Mimi Leder’s directorial based on the life of Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will premiere at the opening night of the 32nd edition of the American Film Institute (AFI) Fest.

Titled ‘On the Basis of Sex’, the biopic stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg. The film recounts the early career of the Supreme Court Justice and also stars Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Jack Reynor, Cailee Spaeny, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also boasts AFI credentials since Leder was a member of the AFI class of 1973. Its screenplay is written by Daniel Stiepleman.

The film will hit the theaters on December 25. AFI Fest will run from November 8 to 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre, and The Hollywood Roosevelt.