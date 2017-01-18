Feel bad that I can’t promote ‘Raees’ in India: Mahira Khan

Karachi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says she feels bad that she is not able to promote her Bollywood debut “Raees” in India due to the climate of political tension between India and Pakistan.

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Mahira said she has put in a lot of effort in the project and feels bad that she can’t see the results, reported Express Tribune.

“Of course, I feel bad. When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results. I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but Raees is very special,” she said.

Talking about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s role in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” reportedly cut short due to India-Pakistan tension, Mahira said, “I’m not privy to that but I am content with my part in ‘Raees’.”

Speaking about her fears, she said, “I’m scared about saying what I feel. I believe I’ll end up causing offence. It is unfortunate though.”