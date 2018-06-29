Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Hindi remake of ‘Fault in Our Stars’, which also marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chabara released the first look of the film today. The film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a leading actress, who has earlier appeared in small roles in movies like ‘Rockstar’, ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Fukrey’.

Mukesh and Sushant go way back in the day when Mukesh discovered Sushant for his debut film Kai Po Che. The choice to cast Sushant for the movie came naturally as they both share a great bond. With the first look of the movie out, it looks like the leading stars share a great on-screen chemistry, just like the magic the lead pair in the original movie created. The shooting for the Fox Star studios movie is in full swing with the lead pair finishing up look tests and moving in and out of the city for outdoor shoots.

On adding value to Mukesh Chabara’s directorial debut Sushant said, “I and Mukesh share a great bond. He gave me my first film and I promised him that I would definitely be in his. This was the first film I signed without reading the script, as I know Mukesh is a terrific Director. And now that I have read the script, I am glad that I said yes. I am grateful to Fox to offer me a part in such an awesome story.”