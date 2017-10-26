Free Press Journal
Fats Domino passes away, musicians pay tributes

Fats Domino passes away, musicians pay tributes

— By Asia News International | Oct 26, 2017 10:21 am
New Delhi: Fats Domino, the rock-n-roll legend, who gave hits like ‘Blueberry Hill’ and ‘Ain’t That a Shame’, has died at the age of 89. The famously-reclusive musician, who had made few public appearances over the past decade, died on Tuesday morning of natural causes, said Gerry Cvitanovich, the coroner of Jefferson Parish.

Artists from Hollywood and music industry have paid tribute to Domino, including the likes of L.L. Cool J., Billy Bragg, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Here are some tributes that were shared for the rock n roll legend:


American rapper L.L. Cool J., took to Twitter and wrote, “I found my thrill on blueberry hill… that line inspired me to dream. #Fatsdomino rest eternally.”

 

British singer Billy Bragg, also paid tribute to the legendary musician by writing, “So long Fats. One of the greats.”

 

“Ain’t That A Shame’. Fats Domino RIP,” wrote Hollywood director Edgar Wright.

 

Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson, also expressed his thoughts by writing, “I found My Thrill on “Blueberry Hill”! RIP Fats Domino.”

 

Hozier, the singer behind the hit ‘Take me to Church’, wrote, “Was listening to Fats Domino recently, very sad to hear of his passing and so glad of the work he leaves behind.”

 

Antoine ‘Fats’ Domino was born in New Orleans LA, in the lower ninth ward on February 26, 1928. The youngest of eight siblings, Domino began his music career in 1949, teaming up with trumpet player and band leader Dave Bartholomew. He produced and co-wrote Domino’s first record “The Fat Man” that same year.

The record went on to become the first ever rock and roll record to sell over a million copies, and achieved a No. 2 ranking on the R&B charts. Domino was among the inaugural class of artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

