Fatima Sana Shaikh’s workout video goes viral; fans spot Aamir Khan as well!
Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in a lead role along with Aamir Khan. Fatima made her debut with Dangal which also featured Aamir. Hence, there were even rumours that the actors were dating. The casting for the film got into speculation when Aamir recommended Fatima’s name for the film in a lead role. Speculations were rife, so much so, that Kiran Rao had defended Aamir Khan then by saying, “We don’t deal with casting. Aamir, Adi and Victor decided the casting so they must have given it a good thought because it’s a big film. There has to be merit or else they wouldn’t take risk with such a big film.”
Now, Fatima is in Jaipur, and for shooting the film is going in full swing. To look fit in front of Mr Perfectionist, Fatima has been doing a lot of hard work and spending time in gym. Recently, her workout video has went viral. And Aamir Khan was also spotted in the same video. Aamir reflection was seen in the mirror as he too working out in the same gym alongside Fatima.
Check out video here:
Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The film helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is slated to hit theatres in November 2018.