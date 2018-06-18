Father’s Day: Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, and other Hollywood stars share lovable posts

New Delhi: In a touching tribute, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson credited his dad for showing him what it means to be a man and ‘more importantly a father’.

The ‘Baywatch’ star, on Father’s Day, took to Instagram to post one of his favourite childhood photos to shower his love on “the original Rock.” “Happy Father’s Day to this hardly ever smiling OG badass. Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval. Funny thing is the day I stopped looking for that approval was the day I understood what it meant to be man and more importantly, a father,” Johnson said.

“That shift lifted me to a new level of gratitude for the tough love he always gave. Years later as a man and father of three girls, I know that tough love, is a helluva lot better than no love at all. I’ll take it. It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock. #HappyFathersDay #KingStache #RockyJohnson,” he concluded.

Apart from him, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Timberlake and other celebs also celebrated Father’s Day in their own special ways.

Here’s what they posted on social media:

Justin Timberlake: The last 3 years of my life have brought more joy than I could ever imagine. Being a father is such a trip… an amazing discovery every day. My son: it is my honor to be your Daddy. You make me feel a love that I didn’t know existed. I will ALWAYS be there… to pick you up when you fall, to lift you up when you are ready to soar, and to remind you that your humility will be your guide through this thing called life. And to all the Dads out there: Keep on keeping on! Our children are watching and listening more than we know! I’m celebrating you all today! Happy Father’s Day! Cheers!

Reese Witherspoon: Happy #FathersDay to the greatest dad, who always makes time to give big bear hugs, supportive pep talks, and a few golf tips! We love you JT !

Gwyneth Paltrow: Happy Father’s Day @bradfalchuk You are extraordinary.

Kim Kardashian: Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there!