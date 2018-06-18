Father’s Day 2018: Saif Ali Khan talks about daughter Sara, takes a dig at Abhishek Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan’s elder daughter Sara Ali Khan is soon making her debut with not one but two films: Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohit Shetty’s directorial ‘Simmba’ starring Ranveer Singh. Sara is a quintessential star kid who comes from the family of actors but yet her pathway to debut was not an easy one. She was first supposed to debut with ‘Kedarnath’ but there was an internal dispute between its director and producers and the project got delayed. Saif, concerned as always, jumped on board to salvage his daughter’s career. Karan Johar, who is co-producing ‘Simmba’, signed Sara opposite Ranveer on Saif’s recommendation but the issue was not resolved here. Sara Ali Khan was sued for breach of contract by Abhishek Kapoor as she had already committed dates for ‘Kedarnath’ and they were clashing with ‘Simmba’. Saif sorted that out with Kapoor and settled out of court. Now, Sara is working on multiple shifts to finish both projects on time.

Given this background, the ‘Chef’ actor is happy that his daughter’s career is finally on track and in a recent interview, he said that a lot of factors went haywire with Sara’s debut but yet she managed to keep her head out of all the mess and find direction. Saif Ali Khan also said that he is really happy as Karan is playing a role at the very start of her career because he is responsible and careful filmmaker. He stated that there is a certain security when one is associated with Dharma Productions. He was indirectly hinting that the makers of Kedarnath did not show the same responsibility towards their project and therefore there were hassles with the film.

Professionally, Saif is working on ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Bazaar’ is his next release.