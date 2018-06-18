Father’s Day 2018: Abhishek, Aishwarya’s adorable post featuring daughter Aaradhya will melt your heart
The whole celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday and Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai shared a special message on social media for their fathers as well as an adorable moment with daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who lost her father last year, got nostalgic and shared an endearing family picture on Instagram with her dad’s frame. The photo had her mother Brinda and daughter Aaradhya with she holding a picture of her father.
On the other hand, hubby Abhishek also got emotional and he posted pictures with dad Amitabh and daughter Aaradhya to mark the special day. Abhishek captioned the picture as, “For holding my hand and guiding my through it all….For teaching me by leading by example….For still holding my hand and for your unending love and support. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Pa. @amitabhbachchan.”
AB Jr then shared a picture of Aaradhya and wrote, “#happyfathersday to this angel for making me a father and making me realise what it takes to do what a father needs to do. I hope I can make you very proud. Papa loves you.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with her next film ‘Fanne Khan’ while husband Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in ‘Manmarziyan’.
