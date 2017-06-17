Father’s Day 2017: Here’s what Father’s Day means to these telly actors

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers make to the lives of their children. On the eve of father’s day TV celeb shares about their father’s contribution to their life and proof them to be their real-life superhero!

Father’s Day is on June 18th and these television actors tell us how they will be commemorating the day this year

Mrunal Jain: My father Shailesh Jain has come to Indonesia as a surprise and my gift this year is to spend some quality time with him and enjoy this holiday. I want to tell him he means the world to me. Whatever I am, it is because of the excellent upbringing that has has given me. My time and love is the best gift I can give him. I always want to see him happy.

Ssharad Malhotra: My father lives in Kolkata. Every year I call him and wish him on Father’s Day. I am always concerned about his health and always want to see him happy and healthy. If I get some time off from my shoot I will fly to Kolkata and surprise him.

Laksh: I am in Thailand shooting for Porus. My father is based in Delhi. I will be calling him for sure to wish him. I just want him to know that his constant support and motivation is important to me. If my shoot winds up and I come back to Mumbai before Father’s Day, I would definitely go and surprise him.

Shashank Vyas: One very important thing that I have learnt from my father is that everybody is special and that we should never look down on anyone. He always tells me to be grounded and not to be arrogant. I am asking him to come for a small trip with me this year.

Aniruddh Dave: My father has taught me to be happy even if I am going through a tough patch in life. He has always told me to live life to the fullest. He often tells me to be grounded as this will lead me to success. I am quite busy in Mumbai so I don’t think I will be able to go to Jaipur to celebrate the day with him. This year I will miss him.

Ridheema Tiwari: She says, ” I have my father’s personality.I have taken his best qualities. He has always been a fitness freak and extremely disciplined. A morning person that he is, he is particular about his timetable with regards to his food pattern, sleeping pattern etc. He has been a pole vault champion at Lucknow University during his college days.”

“He taught me to work hard and participate. My father has been such a contented soul that it’s unreal at times.I still am not aware of his wishlist, there is nothing that I feel he has ever desired.I want to wish my father a good health and also want to ask him what he truly wants to do in life now that he will retire in two years. He is a restless soul like me and can’t sit at home for sure,” she added

Tejasswi Prakash: I think my father gave me the greatest reason to call him my super hero because he believed me and allowed to me to fly and explore the world the way I wanted with his guidence and his presence made me secured. I am sure about no one else in the world can love a girl more then her father!

Akshay Mhatre: My father has always taught me to discriminate between good-bad or right-wrong and has motivated me to be hard working and stepping always to the correct path. I believe superhero’s are one who protect us and does miracles. My dad has also done miracles for me. They do all this without any expectations. Well that truly defines my dad for me! He is my superhero.

Niti Taylor: My dad being a superhero, there’s so much to say but I fall short of words. He’s a person I can discuss literally everything with. We have a lot of father daughter secrets too. What inspires me about him is that no matter what in life, he never gives up. He will always try. My dad has given me everything I have asked for. He always taught me to be grounded. No matter what and also made me so Independent. He taught me to be so independent that I do everything on my own. Form legal documents to buying a car, giving it for repair, to dealing with so many things. He’s the best thing I can ask for and I pray in every birth I get you as my dad.

Iqbal Khan: My dad is my superhero because he has given me the best of everything or anything. Sometimes without keeping nothing for himself being selfless!

Shubhangi Atre: My father has always encouraged me to explore new things in life. From childhood he made me and my elder sisters to be ambitious about achieving success. He let us to be independent. And the best part was he never discriminate us for not being a son. He created no boundaries and allowed us to fly being disciplined, brave and soft-hearted. I’m happy that he made me learn to respect things, value time and never give-up. Every principles of him inspires me making him my superhero.

Anuj sachdev: A reason why dad is my superhero will be only because of him I am living a life I want to. He taught me to be hardworking, brave and gentle. He inspires me a lot so all what I am today is because of him. The best quality he dissolved in me with his upbringing was not to give up in any sort of situation and to never be dependent and move independently.

Mahika Sharma: It was my father who taught me to value myself. He always said me no matter how I look, but I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life. We had a small kindom, me being her princess but now only his memories are alive with me. The way he use to pamper-care-love me. He made me independent. I wasnot his doll but yes a worrior. He has changed my life and living style to far better any girl would wish, he has all reason to be my super-hero.

Manish Goplani: My dad has always understood me and help me achieving a successful life. He knows all about me be it my good or bad qualities. He loves me at a time scolds me to bring out the better me. Like a superhero he has always been protective and has stop me being influenced by any sort of bad qualities. He has for sure made me brave, disciplined, obedient and punctual for what I’m really thankful to him.

Lopamudra Raut: My father has given me everything I ever wished for. The most interesting, brave and knowledgeable person I have ever known. He has made me the strong woman. I am today. He is a treasure of my life and nothing less than a superhero.

Suyyash Rai: My dad is my superhero, he inspires me in everyway. I remember how he taught me to be disciplined, hardworking, coregious, value things and be pantual and above all to never giveup. The time when he couldn’t afford things, he took care of me and mine sister educated us and give us all that what we use to ask for. I just try to be like him.

Sara Khan: My dad is my superhero as no matter what he never gave up on anything. He is the real hero for me for always working hard n making us proud.

Yuvika Chaudhary: My dad is my superhero as I have always learn to be posetive from him. He has asked me to keep smiling and never give up! I have always got strong values from him. He is honest and humble.

Roshni Sahota: My dad is my super hero. He is my one of the biggest strength. He believes in me and my dreams and let me allow to fulfill it. He teached me to have patience in extreme and to believe in yourself no matter how hard the situation is!

Tanya Sharma: He is my biggest support! I wish if I could get that kind of patience in my life what he has. He has always been a friend to me and I can totally talk anything with him. My dad is my super hero.

Parineeta Borthakur: My dad is my super hero! Whenever I close my eyes and think whom I love the most, I remember my dad. They say when I was born he ran away to get honey for me as someone told him that if he gives me honey I’ll have sweet voice and will be good singer. He help me to pursue selfstyled life by me. He trust me a lot!

Shalini Kapoor: My father has been my super hero and my silent supporter all throughout and comes in forefront if I have reallly goofed up anytime. He has let me do the captaincy of my life without being too intruding. I thank him for this trait because of which i am so strong.

Sonalika Pradhan: My dad is the real super hero in my life. Yet people in my hometown calls me ‘Singh Sahab Ki beti’ and it makes me so happy I can’t explain. My dad is inspiration to many. His helping, being social and selfless nature has always made him loved by all. He has taught me to never giveup!