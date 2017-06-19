Father’s Day 2017: From Amitabh to Deepika, how Bollywood celebs paid tribute to dads

How did you celebrate Father’s Day yesterday? Well, our Bollywood biggies definitely had a good one with their loving father and kids. The entire day we saw many posts by a number of celebs ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many more wishing their dads and some shared images of their kids.

A string of celebrities revisited their childhood memories of their fathers, and wished them a Happy Father’s Day. Interestingly, ‘Kaabil’ star Ronit Roy wished all single mothers’ for playing the role of both the parents to their children, while sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared black and white photographs of his time spent with his own father.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan

T 2459 -अब सब कह ही रहे हैं, तो चलिए, हम भी कहे देते हैं Happy Father’s Day ! pic.twitter.com/pwpHl6LFQd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017

T 2459 -Every day is Father’s Day … har din Babuji ke naam .. Papa ke naam .. aur hamesha Maa ke naam !! pic.twitter.com/hrphkKK4B6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017

Abhishek Bachchan

For always holding my hand….. I love you. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Deepika Padukone

“…And that is what I want to tell you my children, that there is no substitute for perseverance, hardwork, determination and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters — neither awards nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television.” Thank You Pa for always inspiring us!#HappyFathersDay A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Alia Bhatt

Thanks daddy for sharing your DNA, now we’re both fabulous!! The core of all my inspiration!!!! I love you my friend 😘😘#happyfathersday A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Anushka Sharma

The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life❤🙏 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/qqaNKW30gb — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2017

Interestingly, King Khan’s son Aryan Khan posted a lovable picture with mum Gauri Khan instead of Shah Rukh and captioned it saying, “The Birth Giver”. Now going by this post, Aryan probably shares more of a bro-like bonding with his daddy cool SRK while he is extremely close to his mum Gauri because the three words that he’s mentioned in his caption speaks so much about the unconditional bond he shares with his mum.

The Birth Giver A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Aamir Khan recently shared a picture of himself with son Azad Khan and we saw his wife Kiran Rao sporting a wide smile. Aamir on Father’s Day eve, retweeted the same picture along with a photo of himself with daughter Ira Khan and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.

Shilpa Shetty

My Daddy my first HERO.. Happy Father’s Day..😘We love you and miss you terribly .#daddy #memories #bondsforever #MyHero #happyfathersday A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez

Happy Father’s Day to you too Grandpa and great Grandpa! Sorry dad you weren’t born yet but here’s your shout out!… https://t.co/nQETSVthno pic.twitter.com/6T7aBcHiSG — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 18, 2017

Boman Irani

Wished my Mother a Happy #FathersDay .

A grand lady, who played both roles with equal measure……to this very day. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 18, 2017

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Happy Father’s Day papa. God Bless you with all the Happiness. I love you loads. My very existence is to make you proud and make you smile….just the way you have for your Father and your family. This photograph is my most favourite. Seeking blessings from dadun. A son to a father and a father to a son !!! HAPPY FATHERS DAY 😘😘😘 A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Akshay Kumar