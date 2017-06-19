Free Press Journal
Father's Day 2017: From Amitabh to Deepika, how Bollywood celebs paid tribute to dads

— By Priyanka Vartak | Jun 19, 2017 04:19 pm
How did you celebrate Father’s Day yesterday? Well, our Bollywood biggies definitely had a good one with their loving father and kids. The entire day we saw many posts by a number of celebs ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many more wishing their dads and some shared images of their kids.

A string of celebrities revisited their childhood memories of their fathers, and wished them a Happy Father’s Day. Interestingly, ‘Kaabil’ star Ronit Roy wished all single mothers’ for playing the role of both the parents to their children, while sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared black and white photographs of his time spent with his own father.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:


Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

For always holding my hand….. I love you.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt

Anushka Sharma

Interestingly, King Khan’s son Aryan Khan posted a lovable picture with mum Gauri Khan instead of Shah Rukh and captioned it saying, “The Birth Giver”. Now going by this post, Aryan probably shares more of a bro-like bonding with his daddy cool SRK while he is extremely close to his mum Gauri because the three words that he’s mentioned in his caption speaks so much about the unconditional bond he shares with his mum.

The Birth Giver

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

Aamir Khan recently shared a picture of himself with son Azad Khan and we saw his wife Kiran Rao sporting a wide smile. Aamir on Father’s Day eve, retweeted the same picture along with a photo of himself with daughter Ira Khan and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.

Shilpa Shetty

Jacqueline Fernandez

Boman Irani

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Akshay Kumar

