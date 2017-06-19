Father’s Day 2017: From Amitabh to Deepika, how Bollywood celebs paid tribute to dads

How did you celebrate Father’s Day yesterday? Well, our Bollywood biggies definitely had a good one with their loving father and kids. The entire day we saw many posts by a number of celebs ranging from Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many more wishing their dads and some shared images of their kids.
A string of celebrities revisited their childhood memories of their fathers, and wished them a Happy Father’s Day. Interestingly, ‘Kaabil’ star Ronit Roy wished all single mothers’ for playing the role of both the parents to their children, while sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared black and white photographs of his time spent with his own father.
Here’s what the celebrities had to say:
Amitabh Bachchan
T 2459 -अब सब कह ही रहे हैं, तो चलिए, हम भी कहे देते हैं Happy Father’s Day ! pic.twitter.com/pwpHl6LFQd
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
T 2459 -Every day is Father’s Day … har din Babuji ke naam .. Papa ke naam .. aur hamesha Maa ke naam !! pic.twitter.com/hrphkKK4B6
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan
Deepika Padukone
“…And that is what I want to tell you my children, that there is no substitute for perseverance, hardwork, determination and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters — neither awards nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television.” Thank You Pa for always inspiring us!#HappyFathersDay
Alia Bhatt
Anushka Sharma
The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength & kindness in my life❤🙏 #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/qqaNKW30gb
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 18, 2017
Interestingly, King Khan’s son Aryan Khan posted a lovable picture with mum Gauri Khan instead of Shah Rukh and captioned it saying, “The Birth Giver”. Now going by this post, Aryan probably shares more of a bro-like bonding with his daddy cool SRK while he is extremely close to his mum Gauri because the three words that he’s mentioned in his caption speaks so much about the unconditional bond he shares with his mum.
Aamir Khan recently shared a picture of himself with son Azad Khan and we saw his wife Kiran Rao sporting a wide smile. Aamir on Father’s Day eve, retweeted the same picture along with a photo of himself with daughter Ira Khan and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 18, 2017
Shilpa Shetty
Jacqueline Fernandez
Happy Father’s Day to you too Grandpa and great Grandpa! Sorry dad you weren’t born yet but here’s your shout out!… https://t.co/nQETSVthno pic.twitter.com/6T7aBcHiSG
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 18, 2017
Boman Irani
Wished my Mother a Happy #FathersDay .
A grand lady, who played both roles with equal measure……to this very day.
— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 18, 2017
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Happy Father’s Day papa. God Bless you with all the Happiness. I love you loads. My very existence is to make you proud and make you smile….just the way you have for your Father and your family. This photograph is my most favourite. Seeking blessings from dadun. A son to a father and a father to a son !!! HAPPY FATHERS DAY 😘😘😘
Akshay Kumar
Every day is a #FathersDay if you have a son like that 🙂 #MakingMemories #blessed pic.twitter.com/qU1jbVWw7Q
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 18, 2017