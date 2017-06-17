Father’s Day 2017: Aamir Khan and son Azad’s kite-flying video is a super dad moment

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and son Azad have been captured flying kite from the terrace of Aamir’s house in Mumbai in a video posted by UNICEF. They wrote, “Thanks @aamir_khan for sharing a super dad moment. We’d love to see your super dad moment! Share using #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter.”

The latest video and pictures of Aamir Khan and son Azad portray the actor in a completely different avatar. In the video, you can see Azad teaching Aamir how to fly the kite. Azad says in a video that when we pull thread down, the kite goes up. On this Aamir replieds, “woow it so high up” (the kite is flying so high).

Talking about his association with UNICEF, Aamir Khan became the ambassador for UNICEF South Asia. His role is to focus on supporting child nutrition to end stunting across the region.

Also, they shared an adorable picture of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad. They captioned the picture as, “Babies can see our faces and hear us, that’s why it’s important to look into their eyes and talk to them #EarlyMomentsMatter #BaapWaliBaat”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their first son, Azad Rao Khan in 2011. Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his film Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.