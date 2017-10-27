‘Faster Fene’ review by Bollywood celebs: Praises pour in for Riteish Deshmukh-produced film

Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh’s production ‘Faster Fene’ has brought back childhood memories for many, and is the talk of the town as the film has released today in theatres.

‘Faster Fene’ stars Amey Wagh portraying a detective, who delves deep into a murder case but uncovers a huge scam in the process. Fene (Amey) is trying to convince Dilip Prabhavalkar to let him solve a robbery.

Fene gets involved in solving a student’s murder. He uncovers a bigger case while digging deep into the matter which could potentially hurt his life. Much like the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Faster Fene captured the imagination of young minds.

Riteish came on board with a ‘FeFe’ challenge and his very close friends Farah Khan tried to speak barakhadi of ‘F’ speedly but failed to say it. Riteish Deshmukh shared it on social media and it look very funny. He captioned the video, DON’T MISS – @TheFarahKhan saying the ‘फ’ ची बाराखडी …. faruuuuuu you are too funny #FaFe27Oct @FilmFasterFene

In the other video, Suniel Shetty accepts a challenge and prove that he is from Maharashtra. Riteish wrote, While Riteish had some fun with Farah, he also met his other industry friends and gave them the FaFe challenge. He captioned the video, Check out : Macho men attempt ‘फ’ ची बाराखडी @SunielVShetty @thedeol @SHABIRAHLUWALIA @AftabShivdasani #FaFeOCT27

While, our lady Big B, Shilpa Shetty, who became a Amitabh Bachchan at Farah Khan show Li Sing Battle, has pronounced the words like a pro with a slight twist.

Also on a bus ride, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Shabir Ahluwalia took the FaFe challenge and had a blast.

Here are some other celebs who praised ‘Faster Fene’:

#FasterFene is a fantastic film with inspiring work from the entire team. Releases today. Watch it guys. Congrats, @Riteishd & @geneliad!❤️ — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) October 27, 2017

Toast to u on ur phenomenal choices dear @Riteishd u have​ a winnerwhat a FANTASTIC film! DhamaalHearty congrats for #FasterFene pic.twitter.com/Szewgu7Pmf — sonalikulkarni (@sonalikulkarni) October 27, 2017

Goodluck n gr8 box office fortunes for #FasterFene …already feeling like a hit @Riteishd @geneliad — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) October 26, 2017

Good luck to the little brother @Riteishd and vahini @geneliad for the release of #FasterFene . Go watch guys! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 27, 2017

Just saw #FasterFene and what a well made super entertainer this one is!! Enjoyed every minute of it! Well done @Riteishd @geneliad @mfc , @AdityaSarpotdar and of course #fene himself @amey_ameyjwagh ! Best wishes! — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 25, 2017

Mystery-Suspense-Thriller.Detective-hero investigating crime #FasterFene my fav genre.What an engrossing film with flattering performances pic.twitter.com/XBLiarmxg0 — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) October 25, 2017

#FasterFene is delightful. You cheer as he fights injustice, takes on the bad guys. Felt my childhood had come alive. @Riteishd @geneliad — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) October 25, 2017

Just watched #FasterFene blown away with the crispness and honesty of this film- lots of congratulations in advance @Riteishd @geneliad @mfc — Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani) October 25, 2017

Faster Fene features Amey Wagh, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Parna Pethe, Shubam More and Girish Kulkarni. The film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Genelia Deshmukh & Mangesh Kulkarni.