Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / ‘Faster Fene’ review by Bollywood celebs: Praises pour in for Riteish Deshmukh-produced film

‘Faster Fene’ review by Bollywood celebs: Praises pour in for Riteish Deshmukh-produced film

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 27, 2017 04:32 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh’s production ‘Faster Fene’ has brought back childhood memories for many, and is the talk of the town as the film has released today in theatres.

‘Faster Fene’ stars Amey Wagh portraying a detective, who delves deep into a murder case but uncovers a huge scam in the process. Fene (Amey) is trying to convince Dilip Prabhavalkar to let him solve a robbery.

Fene gets involved in solving a student’s murder. He uncovers a bigger case while digging deep into the matter which could potentially hurt his life. Much like the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Faster Fene captured the imagination of young minds.


Riteish came on board with a ‘FeFe’ challenge and his very close friends Farah Khan tried to speak barakhadi of ‘F’ speedly but failed to say it. Riteish Deshmukh shared it on social media and it look very funny. He captioned the video, DON’T MISS – @TheFarahKhan saying the ‘फ’ ची बाराखडी …. faruuuuuu you are too funny #FaFe27Oct @FilmFasterFene

In the other video, Suniel Shetty accepts a challenge and prove that he is from Maharashtra. Riteish wrote, While Riteish had some fun with Farah, he also met his other industry friends and gave them the FaFe challenge. He captioned the video, Check out : Macho men attempt ‘फ’ ची बाराखडी @SunielVShetty @thedeol @SHABIRAHLUWALIA @AftabShivdasani #FaFeOCT27

While, our lady Big B, Shilpa Shetty, who became a Amitabh Bachchan at Farah Khan show Li Sing Battle, has pronounced the words like a pro with a slight twist.

Also on a bus ride, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Shabir Ahluwalia took the FaFe challenge and had a blast.

Here are some other celebs who praised ‘Faster Fene’:

Faster Fene features Amey Wagh, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Parna Pethe, Shubam More and Girish Kulkarni. The film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Genelia Deshmukh & Mangesh Kulkarni.

Watch trailer here:

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK