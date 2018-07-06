Fashion should be inclusive, feels Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan believes the market for plus-size fashion remains untapped. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week’s plus-size show, which she judged along with fashion designer Narendra Kumar. “It was a really good experience and I was really overwhelmed after watching this audition round, because when I was in school and college, my weight was above 100 kg. I wonder why it has taken such a long time in our country to understand or look at the potential of plus-size models. So what if they are plus-size, they are confident and have equal enthusiasm for life,” she said.

The actor said the show reminded her of her school days as she used to struggle to find fashionable clothes in plus-size category. “There were not many options when I tried to buy clothes at that time. Whether I liked it or not, I really had no choice. The fashion show is a boost for people of big size. I don’t think there is any harm in being plus-size as long as you are fit internally.”

Asked about her style mantra, Zareen said, “It is all about being confident and comfortable in whatever I am wearing. I don’t follow trends and fashion blindly, which a lot of people do and then feel uncomfortable in whatever they are wearing. So, it’s really important to be comfortable in your skin.”