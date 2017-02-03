Fashion forward films to look forward to

In the very first week of January, the super talented Vidya Balan and the sexy, beautiful Gauhar Khan will sizzle on screen, courtesan style with the filming of BEGUM JAAN. Set at the time of the partition of India in Bengal, 1947, the film promises art cinema performances. What to expect in fashion? Since fashion is going that way anyway, it will be ‘bling in the brothel’. Which will translate into more headwear, arm-wear and foot wear at Indian weddings in 2017. Add maang-tilaks so ornate that they may well cover one side of the face. Sheers layers will rule. As will sparkle via those mujras (we imagine!).

On February 24, fashionistas are in for a treat in RANGOON. With three well dressed, uber talented actors in the film, can we expect anything but a great film from Vishal Bhardwaj? Between Kangana’s threads, Shahid’s armed forces uniforms and fatigues and Saif’s sharp suits, we will lap it up. Set in World War 2, the film’s clothing and sets seem to leap into the future. At times Kangana’s wardrobe looks like 2017 rather than 1939-1945. But who cares. She looks glorious and films are anyway allowed creative license.

And that’s only the first two months of the year.



In April 2017, get set for BAAHUBALI 2 and JAGGA JASOOS. One is period armour for action that will never get to the street. The other is a comedy with Katrina and Ranbir. Goofy casual school fashion yet some sophisticated clothing (Ranbir in pale blue shirt with coral Nehru jacket: superb) seems to be the thread the film follows.

Other fashionable films in 2017…

In September, we want to see what Kangana Ranaut looks like in SIMRAN. Shown so far is Kangana in her housemaid attire. But can we expect her to run through a film dressed like a maid? Nah. She will get glammed out along the way and we wanna cheer that transformation.



On November 7, if all goes to plan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s PADMAVATI will hit screens. With the ravishing Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji (Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari as their respective spouses) under Bhansali’s passion for dressing up epic films in style, this will be a full paisa vasool fashion delight.

Also planned for the year end is DABANGG 3. We can’t hope for a policeman’s uniform to trend. But we are looking forward to some seriously stylish sunglasses on Salman Khan. So watch out. We will be all eyes on his sunners. Salman will also star year end in TIGER ZINDA HAI. No clue what the clothing cues are for now.

If we started the year with Vidya Balan in BEGUM JAAN, the award winning, Padma Shree actress will end the year in TUMHARI SULU. She plays a mischievous, delightful radio jockey. We will be watching her playful, casual wardrobe with anxious anticipation. But then, with Vidya, the clothes don’t matter. Her thespian skills will keep us riveted.