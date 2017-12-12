Farida Jalal returns to TV

Veteran actress Farida Jalal is back on TV with ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’, which is the sequel of the hit show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. The show boasts of a stellar performance from its star cast and sizziling chemistry from the lead actor Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi.

The show’s current track has an interesting turn of events essaying the divorce sequence between Kanak and Uma touted by Rhea and Avinesh respectively. While the divorce sequence has severe consequences on their relationship, the makers are planning to mend ways for Kanak and Uma in a very unusual and special way! Word has it that the veteran actress Farida Jalal, has been roped in to be the cupid in the scenario! While the current line shows Uma’s massi trying to rip the couple apart, Farida will be playing the role of Uma’s godmother who will help mend ways for Uma and Kanak!

Though the veteran actress’ role will be an important one, it will be short lived to add the touch of cupid in Kanak and Uma’s love story.