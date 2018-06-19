Farhan Akhtar revisits the history of his ancestors with his latest social media post

Bollywood’s multi-talented star took to social media to share a legal document shedding light on the history of his ancestors.

The multi-talented star is better known as the urban guy born and brought up in Bandra, however, Farhan Akhtar is the descendant of a very renowned family in Khairabad.

The great-great-grandfather of Farhan Akhtar, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was one of the main figures of the revolutionary 1857 Indian rebellion. The freedom fighter is most remembered for his protest against the British who was later sent to Kalapani. He was not only a revolutionary but also a philosopher, a poet, and a religious scholar. Fazl-e-Haq had also been a chief judge in Lucknow.

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share, “History of us.. This document is the court order passed on 28.09.1881 that the house of my great-grandfathers-grandfather Molvi Fazal Haq Sahib in Khairabad, be razed to the ground on 02.06.1883.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Andaman (Kala Pani) for his role in the mutiny against the British and his grave still exists on the island.

It fills my heart with pride and sorrow at the same time.

Re the document, demolition of one’s home was part of the punishment inflicted by the British.

Thank you to my father for sourcing this document.

Jai Hind.

@zoieakhtar @kabirakhtar @nishat”

The entire family of Farhan Akhtar is closely related to literature. While Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar is a renowned lyricist and poet, his grandfather Jan Nisar Akhtar too was a renowned poet and a lyricist for Bollywood.

Last year during the promotions of his film, Farhan Akhtar took a detour to visit the ancestral property in Khairabad where his cousins reside.