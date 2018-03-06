Farhan Akhtar most kicked about performing in Lucknow

While in Lucknow recently for his concert, Farhan was heard confessing to people around him that he was most kicked about performing in Lucknow. There is an emotional connection to that. A lot of his favourite poets come from Lucknow like Majas. Even his father, Javed Akhtar comes from Lucknow.

This is the place is very special to him. More so emotionally. Farhan Akhtar has told his team that whenever there is any request from Lucknow, if the window works out, he will definitely make it.

The Lucknow concert of Farhan specifically received tremendous response from the audience. Farhan recently had a 13 city tour across the country with his music band Farhan live where he also spoke about the cause closest to his heart, MARD.