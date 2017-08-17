Farhan Akhtar keen to learn about his roots

Mumbai: Actor-singer and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is excited about his visit to Khairabad in Uttar Pradesh, where he is keen to learn about his roots and pay respects to his ancestors.

Khairabad is a town and a municipal board in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Farhan, son of veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Thursday took to Instgram, where he shared a photograph of himself dressed in a white pyjama and an indigo blue printed kurta.

“Morning… Off to Lucknow and then onward to Khairabad today.. a journey to pay respects to my ancestors and learn more about my roots,” he captioned the image.

The “Rock On!!” actor, 43, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Lucknow Central”, directed by Ranjit Tiwari.

Farhan along with the co-stars of “Lucknow Central” launched a new song from the upcoming film before 4,000 inmates at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on the 71st Independence Day on Tuesday.

The film is slated to release on September 15.