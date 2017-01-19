Farhan Akhtar doesn’t have a story for ‘Don 3’: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the “Don” franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story ready for it yet.

In an era of sequels where even before a film gets released, its sequel is announced, Shah Rukh feels “Don” and may be even “Ra.One” amongst his films, can have a sequel.

During an interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Shah Rukh said: “‘Don’ is the only one which perhaps can have a sequel because we leave it like that every time, but Farhan doesn’t have any story for ‘Don 3’ yet.”

“Don: The Chase Begins”, released in 2006, was a remake of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Don”. A “Don 2” sequel came out in 2011.

He added that he had thought of a sequel for “Ra. One”, but it did not do well and now they do not have a story for that either.

These days, the actor is busy promoting his film “Raees”, which is about a bootlegger. The film, set in Gujarat, also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie is releasing on January 25.