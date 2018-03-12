Farhan Akhtar becomes first Bollywood star to perform in Odisha

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has been touring across the globe performing live along with his music band Farhan Akhtar Live. The actor who has founded his music band in 2013 as a part of the actor’s Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) initiative, has been performing across India.

The most recent destination halt for the band was Cuttack, Orissa. The performance resulted in the actor becoming the first Bollywood star to perform in the city. It was for the very first time that the city witnessed a fan frenzy, with residents turning up to attend the jig in large numbers.

Farhan Akhtar treated the audience by singing his popular songs creating an electrifying ambience. The audience had a first-hand encounter with a Bollywood star. Never before had a star of Farhan’s stature visited our locality, it was an environment of celebration.

The warm welcome and thunderous response left Farhan Akhtar overwhelmed.