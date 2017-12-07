Farah Khan’s next to go ahead without favourite Shah Rukh Khan?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s relation goes beyond director-actor. They are known as best buddies in B-Town and they are an inspiration to many fans.

They have worked together in Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year. But a latest report claims that SRK is not keen on working with Farah Khan currently. Farah Khan reportedly is all set to make another movie and was willing to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. However, Shah Rukh Khan was not interested in the project and he suggested Farah to cast a younger actor in a film, reports Deccan Chronicle.

“Farah has been busy with her TV shows of late, and hence has not been disturbed with her work schedule. But once her show is over, she wants to start her film and hence has decided to look beyond Shah Rukh for the film. She had done it earlier with Tees Maar Khan, but failed because the film with Akshay Kumar flopped badly. This time she wants a younger actor in the film,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Shah Rukh’s film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ has not made much profit on the Box Office and this time he doesn’t want to take any risk over his career. He has lots of hopes from Anand L Rai’s film and he is doing everything to make it a super hit. Anand L Rai’s film is still untitled also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.