Farah Khan reveals HILARIOUS reason behind why Shah Rukh Khan did not turn up for waterfall sequence shoot of ‘Jiya Jale’ song

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta-starrer ‘Dil Se’ is undoubtedly considered as one of the most intense love stories of all time. However, the trivia behind the popular song of the film, Jiya Jale is indeed hilarious and noteworthy.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Jiya Jale song choreographer Farah Khan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan turned up shooting for the first and last time in his 25 years long career due to its waterfall sequence. In an interview, Farah Khan shared that nostalgia moment by saying, “When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shah Rukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water.”

Farah Khan further said, “Of course, I was joking with him; but that’s the first time in 25 years that he didn’t land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala.”

“If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up,” Farah added, reported Mid-Day.

It is hilarious and we must say that Farah Khan is a real prankster of Bollywood.