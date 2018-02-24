Farah Khan on Papon alleged assault: I felt ‘unomfortable’ watching the video

Mumbai: Reacting to singer Angarag Papon Mahanta’s alleged sexual assault video, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ after watching it.

“I know Papon and he’s a really good person. But there’s no doubt that I felt uncomfortable seeing that video. I don’t think he meant to do it. But if it was my daughter, I would not like it,” said the 53-year-old

“I think people should not touch other people’s children. If you see the girl’s face after it all happened, you can see how uncomfortable she was. The video just didn’t give me a good feeling,” she added.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan on Friday filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly “inappropriately kissing a minor girl.”

The incident took place during the shoot of a Holi celebration on the sets of a Hindi singing reality show where the girl is among the contestants.