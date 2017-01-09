Farah Khan is on much needed birthday break

It’s that time of the year ,where the entire industry normally comes together, to celebrate the birthday of one of the Indian film’s industry’s most loved personalities, Farah Khan.

The filmmaker-choreographer’s birthdays have always been a major highlight and a time for major celebration ,however, this time around Farah will celebrate a quiet birthday in Austria at the Viva Mayr Detox Spa.

Located in the Corinthian Alps of Austria, Farah plans to do things different this year and go on a digital and physical detox at the center .

The country’s most successful female director had a busy schedule all of last year ,shooting 2 popular reality shows and working on the script of her next film and decided to gift herself some much needed rest and relaxation at the popular Austrian spa.

It will also be a double celebration for her this year as the Japanese musical remake of her blockbuster film Om Shanti Om, released in Japan 2 days ago.