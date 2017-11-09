Farah Khan commemorates 10 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’

New Delhi: Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is celebrating 10 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’, a film that introduced Deepika Padukone to the world.

The iconic film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.

Farah’s second directorial, the revenge-cum-reincarnation flick was a hit at the box-office.

The 52-year-old took to Twitter to thank fans for the love it still gets and shared a throwback picture from the film’s sets.

“Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day,” read her caption.

