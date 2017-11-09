Farah Khan commemorates 10 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’
New Delhi: Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is celebrating 10 years of ‘Om Shanti Om’, a film that introduced Deepika Padukone to the world.
The iconic film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.
Farah’s second directorial, the revenge-cum-reincarnation flick was a hit at the box-office.
The 52-year-old took to Twitter to thank fans for the love it still gets and shared a throwback picture from the film’s sets.
“Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day,” read her caption.
Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day pic.twitter.com/EPRJBVVdel
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017
The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!😄#10YearsOfOSO pic.twitter.com/lZXAemAGlM
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017
The 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone .. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya.. #10yrsofOSO.. pic credit-@avinashgowarikar pic.twitter.com/FMGvrEG5ge
— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017
A timeless saga of romance, drama, comedy, melodies and entertainment. Om Shanti Om celebrates a decade of love! #10YearsOfOSO @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/yjZ4stzQPg
— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) November 8, 2017