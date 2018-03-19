Fans will see my less savoury side with ‘The Story’: Swara Bhaskar

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhaskar says web series “The Story”, will reflect some flaws in her personality, opening up her “less savoury” side to her fans.

“The Story” is a web series on ZEE5, and features celebrities turning storytellers to let viewers know about a tale — bizarre, humorous and terrifying — of their own personal lives.

Swara, who features in one episode, says she is not sure if fans will get to know about “lesser known facts” about her.

“But fans will definitely get to see a less savoury side of me. Some flaws in my personality will be reflected in this episode of ‘The Story’,” the actress said in a statement.

She also said the story she will tell is not “100 per cent accurate”, but is closely based on actual things that happened.

“Now when I look back, I laugh on whatever happened. I was young, confused, and impulsive and didn’t know what exactly I was getting into. But, that’s the beauty of looking back at true and strange things,” she added, without divulging about the story she will tell on the show.

The “Anarkali of Aarah” actress hopes fans don’t judge her.

“I hope they see the fun and young confused person, who deals with all sorts of madness in her life, in this story. We are quite honest in the way we have portrayed my character.”

Swara, who will next be seen in the Hindi film “Veere Di Wedding”, says working on “The Story” was fun as she liked the idea of playing a character in her own real life story.