Fans will have to wait for ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Washington D.C.: The fifth Indiana Jones movie, which was slated to release on July 10, 2020, has been delayed. Jonathan Kasdan, the son of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ scripter Lawrence Kasdan, will be the new writer for Steven Spielberg directed next Indiana Jones project, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The change in the writer of the movie and the prior commitments of the Academy Award-winning director has led to the delay.

The flick was announced by Disney in Lucasfilm in March 2016.

Harrison Ford starrer fifth installment of Indiana Jones was supposed to release in July 2019, after which it was pushed further to July 2020.

Disney is yet to announce the new release date for the movie.