Fans shower love on Shashank Vyas with birthday surprises!

Shashank Vyas turns an year older today, November 30. He was seen in popular shows like Balika Vadhu as Jagya has given a lots fame and name and he become a household name. Needless to say, his fans couldn’t control their excitement when they got the chance to meet him, that too so close to his birthday.

“My fans have always shown their loyalty towards me and have loved me unconditionally. They are a big part of my success and it is because of them that I have reached this height in my career. It was so nice to meet them,” says Shashank.

In fact, the actor even received a lot of gifts from his fans. “They had got so many things for me. I was so touched at how some of them had actually gone through my interviews or other interactions to see the stuff I liked and then got those things for me. Right from clothes, to accessories and my favourite food, my fans made sure that I got everything that I loved,” says Shashank.

The actor adds, “My birthday is not complete without them. I am so glad I got to meet them this year.”