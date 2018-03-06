Fans pray for Irrfan Khan’s recovery from ‘rare disease’

New Delhi: Ever since Irrfan Khan revealed contraction of a ‘rare disease’ on Monday, his fans have been flooding his Twitter with well-wishing messages.

A bevy of fans wished the actor a speedy recovery and wished him luck. A fan wrote, “Sending healing energy nd lots of love for early recovery very soon Irrfan Sahab! Inshallah !!”

Another fan wrote, “Sir whole country n whole world stands by you n with you… Allah bless u with long n healthy life..we all love u a lot??????? God will make everything better…?? ure the most strongest person ever n you will win this battle too”.

Sir whole country n whole world stands by you n with you… Allah bless u with long n healthy life..we all love u a lot❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ God will make everything better…🙏 ure the most strongest person ever n you will win this battle too ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Plz pray Irrfan Khan gets well soon🙏✨ (@iPGaur) March 5, 2018

“Get well soon sir! God plz keep all evils away from him we have only few people who are wonderful inside and out and Irrfan Sir u are one of them not only respect you as an actor but more as a wonderful human you are god plz”, wrote another.

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭 god plz keep all evils away from him we have only few people who are wonderful inside and out and Irfan Sir u are one of them not only respect you as an actor but more as a wonderful human you are 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 god plz 🙏 — Tammana Tanu ✨Hina Di (@tanu_gupta80) March 5, 2018

Another fan wrote, “Irfan, the country prays for your well being We WILl see you much more now on”.

A fan tweeted, “Sir @irrfank , u fought rarest circumstances from young age & made a name on ur own. Ure a diamond- a rare gem, that refines under pressure. All rare movies u did built an invincible name wch is rare n very few have. God gives his toughest battle to favorite soldier. U will win”.

Sir @irrfank , u fought rarest circumstances from young age & made a name on ur own. Ure a diamond- a rare gem, that refines under pressure. All rare movies u did built an invincible name wch is rare n very few have. God gives his toughest battle to favorite soldier. U will win💗 pic.twitter.com/wHmZCSP8GN — Plz pray Irrfan Khan gets well soon🙏✨ (@iPGaur) March 5, 2018

The 51-year-old-actor took to his Twitter to break the news to the world.

Khan had tweeted on Monday, ” Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me”.