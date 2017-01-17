Fans love this vamp

Actress Adaa Khan, who plays a negative character in Naagin, says she doesn’t get any hate mails. In fact, the audience seems to be appreciating her character.

Adaa quips, “Honestly, I feel I am lucky when it comes to that part because usually negative characters get hate mails. However, people are loving Shesha and they actually feel bad that she’s heartbroken. I am happy that people are loving my character.”

However, it’s not always sunny, she also has her share of criticism. “Every actor gets positive and negative comments and it’s important to deal with it. You should take your critics very seriously and instead of taking it personally you should improve yourself.” Now that’s some advice other actors should heed to.