Fans lose calm as Deepika Padukone gets international recognition

New Delhi: Fans are losing their calm as Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone got placed on Variety Magazine’s International Women’s Impact report. Deepika got the lauded for her contribution to the cinema and for partaking in philanthropic efforts.

A fan wrote, “Congratulations! I’m so proud of you?? and happy #InternationalWomensDay to you, the strongest and most inspiring woman I know both on and offscreen. Love you lotsCongratulations! I’m so proud of you?? and happy #InternationalWomensDay to you, the strongest and most inspiring woman I know both on and offscreen. Love you lots”.

Congratulations! I’m so proud of you and happy #InternationalWomensDay to you, the strongest and most inspiring woman I know both on and offscreen. Love you lots

— JenniDeepu (@glittery_crazen) March 8, 2018

Another fan tweeted, “Congratulations on being the only Indian actress to feature in the Magazine. Truly deserving candidate for your work in professional (films) and personal front (TLLLF)”.

Congratulations on being the only Indian actress to feature in the Magazine . Truly deserving candidate for your work in professional (films) and personal front(TLLLF) — S. Brijesh A. Shetty (@sbrijeshas74) March 8, 2018

“Because you are amazing, and we all love you ?? More power to you, Deepika”, wrote a fan.

Because you are amazing, and we all love you

More power to you, Deepika — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) March 8, 2018

Another fan wrote, “Many many congratulations to you on this lovely achievement, so proud of you. God bless”.

Many many congratulations to you on this lovely achievement, so proud of you. God bless. — Nancy Pooran (@NancyPooran24) March 8, 2018

Variety magazine introduced the 32-year-old actress as, “The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster “Padmaavat” faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model. She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as “Om Shanti Om” and “Chennai Express” to Hollywood titles including “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness”.

The report honoured 50 women across the globe for their impact on their respective fields. The recognition came in time to mark International Women’s Day which fell on March 08.

The list also featured Gal Gadot, Daisy Ridley, Nicole Kidman, and Salma Hayek were among its women dignitaries.